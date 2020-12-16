‘It was so scary’: Doorbell camera catches deadly shootout in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — A deadly shootout caught on a doorbell camera tells part of the story of the dangerous minutes that claimed the life of a Kansas City man.

“At first I thought it might’ve been firecrackers. But then, I immediately knew it was gunfire,” Michael Gibson said.

According to Kansas City Police, people in two separate SUV’s started arguing, then they started shooting.

In video provided, you hear gunshots, then one car ends up in Gibson’s yard, crashing into his trailer. Several people get out of the vehicle and jump into another SUV.



Police found the body of 21-year-old Deron Bandy inside the car that crashed.



“At first, I didn’t even know there was somebody still in there. Then as I got closer, I was like ‘oh my God’, you got a man, just sitting there lifeless,” Gibson said.

Gibson said luckily when this happened, he was in his basement. But some of his Christmas decorations and his car and garage door are damaged.



“That’s the first time I experience that. I was like, ‘oh my God’ it was so scary,” said Evelyn Manker, who lives nearby.

Michael Gibson is hoping dangerous and deadly crimes like this will stop happening around the metro.



“Everybody’s just a little shook up and confused. Because it’s just not normal behavior for this neighborhood,” Gibson said.



Police are still looking for the person who shot Bandy.