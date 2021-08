GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Friday is International Beer Day!

Beer has been around for centuries, the oldest evidence of its existence dating back to ancient Babylonia and Mesopotamia. Jesse Avshalomov founded International Beer Day in August of 2007.

This holiday gives people a chance to celebrate the cold or frothy beverages. So, go out to your local brewery to celebrate the day!

You can learn more about the day in the video above.