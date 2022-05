TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The makers of the popular peanut butter brand Jif issued a recall for the product due to potential salmonella contamination.

The company said the peanut butter was sold in stores across the U.S. and includes many types and sizes, including creamy, crunchy, natural, and reduced fat.

The Food and Drug Administration said the recalled peanut butter includes the products with lot codes 1274425 – 2140425. Lot codes are included alongside the “best-if-used-by” date.

The FDA defines salmonella as “an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.”

Those with a healthy lifestyle infected with salmonella may experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, the administration said.

If consumers have products matching the below description, they should dispose of it immediately.