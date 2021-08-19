Johnson & Johnson recipients left out of booster talks

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Booster shots and additional shots of the two-dose COVID-19 vaccines are getting the green light from the White House.

Neither the FDA nor the CDC, however, have made up their minds about additional doses for people who got the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

During Wednesday’s White House COVID-19 briefing, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said he anticipated boosters would be needed for people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, as well.

“The J&J vaccine was not administered in the U.S. until March of 2021, and we expect more data on J&J in the coming weeks. With those data in hand, we will keep the public informed with a timely plan for J&J booster shots,” he said.

For now, Johnson & Johnson recipients have to wait and see. The company must first submit for Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA. If that is approved, the CDC would then be tasked with putting out guidance for a second dose.

In the meantime, Johnson & Johnson has reported its data show its shot was protective against the delta variant. The company added that antibody activity was higher for the delta variant than the previous beta variant.

The company said immunity lasted at least eight months after vaccination. In a news release, Johnson & Johnson claimed antibodies were stronger at the eight month marker than they were immediately following vaccination.

Johnson & Johnson has claimed their vaccine is effective against the original strain, the delta, and six other strains.

In North Carolina, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine accounts for just four percent of all doses administered.