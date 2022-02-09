Johnston County man arrested for storming Capitol on Jan. 6, assaulting officers, DOJ says

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was arrested in Smithfield Tuesday in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riots, the U.S. Department of Justice.

Matthew Jason Beddingfield, 21, of Middlesex, was seen on video taken in the Capitol on that day. He was identified by private citizens who used publically available facial recognition software to connect the publically available images of him to a mugshot from a 2019 arrest, the DOJ said in a statement of facts.

Surveillance and other footage from the attacks show that Beddingfield, just before 1 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, jumped over a barricade and charged a group of Capitol police officers. After the crowd surrounded the officers, he was among those attacking, using a metal flagpole to jab at them, the DOJ said.

Beddingfield then entered the Capitol just before 2:40 p.m. He joined a group attempting to storm the Senate Wing. Once again, he’s seen striking or attempting to strike police with a metal object.

In all, he spent about 30 minutes inside the Capitol and more than two hours on restricted grounds, documents said.

He was identified by his probation officer.

Beddingfield was charged with: