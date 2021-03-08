Judge orders Arizona man who wore horns in Capitol riot to stay in jail

A booking photo from the Alexandria (Va.) Sheriff’s Office shows Jacob Chansley. A judge ordered corrections authorities to provide organic food to the Arizona man who is accused of participating in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns. He was moved from the Washington jail to the Virginia facility. (Alexandria Sheriff’s Office/AP)

WASHINGTON — A federal judge in Washington has ruled that an Arizona man who stormed the U.S. Capitol two months ago while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns will remain jailed until his trial.

Judge Royce Lamberth concluded Jacob Chansley’s willingness to resort to violence and refusal to follow police orders during the siege signal that he wouldn’t follow court-ordered conditions of release.

Lamberth said Chansley doesn’t fully appreciate the severity of the charges against him and found none of Chansley’s “many attempts to manipulate the evidence and minimize the seriousness of his actions” to be persuasive.

Another man arrested in the Jan. 6 insurrection, 60-year-old Richard Barnett, was also ordered to remain behind bars during a hearing last week .

Barnett, who was photographed with his feet on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office, erupted during the judge’s ruling, saying that it was “not fair.”

“I’ve been here a long time,” Barnett said. “You’re letting everyone else out, I need help,” he yelled. His next court appearance is set for May 4.

Barnett, who faces numerous charges; has already been indicted on three counts:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

Violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds

Theft of public money, property, or records

The Associated Press contributed to this report.