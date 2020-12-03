Judge says no to digging up remains of President Harding

FILE – In this April 13, 1921, file photo, President Warren G. Harding throws out the first ball to open the Washington Senators’ baseball season. The illegitimate grandson of U.S. President Warren G. Harding has gone to court seeking to dig up the Republican’s remains from the presidential memorial where they have lain since 1927. (AP Photo/FIle)

MARION, Ohio (AP) — U.S. President Warren G. Harding’s remains will stay right where they have lain since 1927 after a judge rejected a request to exhume them.

The grandson of the nation’s 29th president and his lover, Nan Britton, went to court in an effort to get the Republican’s remains dug up from his presidential memorial in Marion, the Ohio city near where Harding was born in 1865.

James Blaesing said he was seeking Harding’s disinterment as a way “to establish with scientific certainty” that he is Harding’s blood relation.

A branch of the Harding family pushed back against the suit filed in May because they already don’t dispute Blaesing’s ancestry.

They said they already have accepted as fact DNA evidence that Blaesing’s mother, Elizabeth Ann Blaesing, was the daughter of Harding and Britton and that she is set to be acknowledged in the museum. Harding had no other children.

Marion County Family Court Judge Robert Fragale denied Blaesing’s request in early November, saying there was no good reason to exhume the remains.