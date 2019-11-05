Kentucky’s gubernatorial grudge match reverberates for 2020

FILE – In this Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 file photo, Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, left, and Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear participate in a debate, in Lexington, Ky. Kentucky’s political grudge match between Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear now lies in the hands of the voters. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP, Pool)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s political grudge match between Republican Gov. Matt Bevin and Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear went to the voters Tuesday, hours after the incumbent governor received a ringing presidential endorsement as he tried to overcome a tenacious challenger bearing a well-known last name.

The bitterly fought campaign ended with an election eve splash: a rally headlined by President Donald Trump at Rupp Arena in Lexington meant to give Bevin a last-minute boost.

The result could reverberate far beyond Kentucky. The fierce contest was being watched closely for early signs of how the increasingly partisan impeachment furor in Washington might affect Trump and other Republican incumbents in 2020 . Among those with an especially keen interest: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who’s on the ballot himself next year in Kentucky.

Bevin tried to link himself to Trump’s popularity among Kentuckians in ads, tweets and speeches throughout the campaign. It was part of his strategy to nationalize the race and rev up his conservative base. The governor called for a crackdown on illegal immigration and a ban on “sanctuary cities.” He denounced the impeachment investigation of Trump. He also stressed his opposition to abortion.

Beshear, the son of Kentucky’s last Democratic governor, countered with a disciplined campaign style that stressed what he called “kitchen table” issues — education, jobs and health care. He exploited Bevin’s combative style, branding the governor as a bully for a running feud with teachers who opposed his efforts to revamp the state’s woefully underfunded public pension systems.

Bevin lashed out at teachers who used sick days to rally at Kentucky’s Capitol. In 2018, Bevin asserted without evidence that an unidentified child who had been left home alone somewhere in the state had been sexually assaulted on a day of mass school closings as teachers rallied. He apologized but doubled down earlier this year by connecting a girl’s shooting in Louisville with school closings caused by teacher protests.

The rivals offered voters stark differences on a host of issues, many of which — including Trump and abortion — were on voters’ minds as they cast ballots Tuesday.

In Louisville, 25-year-old Rin Mohan said national politics have motivated people her age to vote.

Mohan, who works at a preschool, sees Bevin as a governor who has followed Trump’s example and “ruled with fear and division.” She said she likes Beshear but would have voted for just about anyone running against Bevin.

“I do think that people’s frustrations with Matt Bevin exist outside of Donald Trump,” she said. “But I think it may have galvanized people who usually feel like they don’t have any say in a red state to come out and vote to make their voices feel heard.”

In Ashland, Donna Barker, a 78-year-old retired teachers assistant, said she voted for Bevin because his background in business allowed him to make tough decisions on pensions, reproductive rights and education.

“It’s very important that we have a businessman and a good moral man,” she said, as she cautioned that “the pensions will probably get him.”

The election will settle a bitter rivalry that stretched from the statehouse to courtrooms and finally to the campaign. Wielding his authority as the state’s top lawyer, Beshear filed a series of lawsuits challenging Bevin’s executive actions to make wholesale changes to boards and commissions and sought to block Bevin-backed pension and education initiatives. In the highest-profile case, a Beshear lawsuit led Kentucky’s Supreme Court to strike down a Bevin-supported pension law on procedural grounds last year.

Bevin ramped up the rivalry by frequently attacking Beshear and his challenger’s father in deeply personal terms. Beshear’s father, former two-term Gov. Steve Beshear, preceded Bevin in office.

Andy Beshear took a shot at Bevin on Tuesday after Trump’s visit.

“He had to have someone come to town for him, because he knew he couldn’t win it on his own merits,” Beshear said.

Bevin supports charter schools as part of a school-choice agenda. Beshear opposes them, saying they’ll divert money from public schools.

Bevin is an outspoken abortion opponent. Beshear supports abortion rights but backs “reasonable restrictions,” especially on late-term procedures.

Beshear wants to legalize casino gambling to raise revenue for underfunded public pension systems. Bevin sees expanded gambling as a “sucker’s bet.”

Bevin wants to require some “able-bodied” Medicaid recipients to get a job, go to school or volunteer to keep their benefits. Beshear vowed to rescind the “waiver,” saying it would callously deprive tens of thousands of health coverage. A federal judge blocked the work requirements. Bevin’s administration is appealing.

Kentucky’s secretary of state, Alison Lundergan Grimes, predicted that just 31% of Kentucky’s registered voters will go to the polls — at or slightly above turnout in the 2015 governor’s election.

Associated Press Writers Anthony Izaguirre in Ashland, Claire Galofaro in Louisville and AP freelancer Bryan Woolston contributed to this report.