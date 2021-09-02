LaGrange Facebook group comes together in person for surprise birthday

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – A Facebook group called Chatty LaGrange Women, with about 5,000 women came together for one of its members on Sep. 1, 2021. Brandi Luke is facing some serious health conditions and will be undergoing surgery in about a week. Due to the ongoing pandemic and her upcoming surgery, she was unable to celebrate her son Gabriel’s birthday in a big way so the Chatty LaGrange Women did it for her.

“Chatty LaGrange ladies, sisters, I love you, I appreciate you, I thank you. There are not enough words in the dictionary to describe the feelings that I am feeling right now. With everything in me, I am holding back tears so I just want you all to know that I appreciate all you have done for me and my family and God bless each and every one of you,” said Brandi.

Gabriel was surprised with a birthday parade that included appearances from the Troup County Fire Department, the LaGrange Police Department, the Georgia State patrol and multiple women from the Chatty LaGrange Women page. He was given many gifts including Lunchables and his favorite food, lasagna.

Gabriel said he was shocked to see so many people at his birthday parade. He also said it was awesome to see the fire department, the LaGrange PD and Georgia State Patrol there.

“I was told I was going to get a parade for my birthday but I wasn’t expecting this,” said Gabriel.

Brandi said her favorite part of the surprise was seeing her son’s face as everything unfolded. She also said she was blown away by how everyone came together for Gabriel’s birthday and she is very thankful for the community.

Per the mother’s request, News 3 was asked to disclose that Gabriel is Brandi’s adopted son who has Asperger’s Syndrome. She would like let others know not to be afraid of adopting a special needs child.