‘Large and extremely dangerous’ tornado was over NJ, more severe weather possible

NEW JERSEY —- A “large and extremely dangerous” tornado was spotted over part of New Jersey on Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

“This is a particularly dangerous situation,” the NWS warned. “Take cover now.”

The tornado was located over Mercerville-Hamilton Square around 6:30 p.m. It was moving southeast at 25 mph. A tornado warning was in effect until 6:45 p.m. for the area.

“You are in a life-threatening situation,” the NWS warned those in the impacted area. “Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible.”

Major tree damage from a possible tornado on Perrineville Rd southwest of Hightstown, NJ at around 7:10PM. @NWS_MountHolly pic.twitter.com/KsZLOpkn73 — Jake Rumowicz (@JakeWeatherBoy) July 30, 2021

Locations impacted include: Trenton, Ewing, Hightstown, Bordentown, Allentown, Edinburg, Crosswicks, White Horse, Windsor, Twin Rivers, Mercerville-Hamilton Square, Lawrenceville, Yardville-Groveville and Princeton Junction.

The New Jersey turnpike between exits 8 and 8a was also impacted along with Interstate 195 between mile markers 0 and 10 and interstate 295 between mile markers 59 and 71.

Witness my first, and hopefully last, tornado today 🌪 pic.twitter.com/znGjksyQLn — Jeanamarie Banta, PT, DPT (@JeanaBanta) July 29, 2021

People in the area were advised to move to a basement or interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If outside, move to the closest substantial shelter.

A tornado watch was issued for parts of New Jersey until 9 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Areas under the tornado watch include Atlantic, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Salem, Somerset, Sussex and Warren counties.

Several tornados are possible, and scattered, damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible.

While the storm threat diminishes during the overnight hours, the clouds may stick around early on Friday. Eventually the skies will clear out and the humidity will begin to drop as a stiff breeze develops from the northwest. It should be nice in the afternoon with highs around 80 degrees.

Saturday will be a an unseasonably cool day as the northerly wind persists. Temperatures will likely stay in the upper 70s under a generally sunny sky.

Most of Sunday should be okay with highs around 80 degrees. In the afternoon, a cold front could bring the risk of scattered showers.

It looks to be nice start to the next workweek. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s for Monday.

The PIX11 Weather Team contributed to this report.