Latest number of reported COVID-19 cases in PA

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — On Monday, August 30, the Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed an additional 9,078 positive cases of COVID-19 since Friday.

The department is now reporting a statewide total of positive cases at 1,297,119 and 28,214 COVID-19 related deaths, an increase of 34 since Friday.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug 20 – Aug. 26 stood at 7.8%.

As of Sunday, 65.7% of the adult population has been fully vaccinated in Pennsylvania with a seven-day moving average of more than 17,200 people per day receiving vaccinations.

There are 5,136,138 tests that have come back negative to date.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reports that 93% of those who have had COVID-19 have recovered.

In December, the daily increases were the highest they have ever been since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The Department of Health has made the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases known by Zip Code, narrowing data down from the county level. View that map by clicking here and clicking the zip code tab under the map.

