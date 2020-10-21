Lidl to install hospital-grade air filters in all US stores to help prevent spread of COVID-19

ARLINGTON, Va. (WAVY) — To help stop the spread of COVID-19 through the air, grocery retailer Lidl is installing hospital-grade air filters in its stores across the country.

New air filtration systems rated MERV 13 or higher, which are typically found in hospitals, help filter out COVID-19 and infectious aerosols, according to public health and industry leaders. Lidl stores previously used advanced commercially rated MERV filtration systems.

“Customers and team members in Lidl stores can breathe easier knowing we have an added layer of protection against COVID-19,” said Lidl US CEO Johannes Fieber.

Lidl would be one of the first national grocery retailers to install hospital-grade air filtration systems across its entire store network. All Lidl stores in Virginia can expect the new air filtration system by the end of this year.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam applauded the news and congratulated Lidl for its “continued commitment to protecting the health and safety of Virginians.”

