Little girl sings favorite “Frozen” song during snowfall

(WNCT) After not seeing a major snowfall for more than four years, a town in western Texas got nearly eight inches of snow last week.

It was a rare and unexpected sight for many, but 2-year-old Madelyn knew exactly what to do.

While wearing her Elsa dress, crown, and gloves, she re-enacted her favorite scene from the movie “Frozen.”

The snow lasted just a couple of days, but Madelyn was convinced the magical moment was Elsa’s doing.

Madelyn’s mom posted the video to Facebook and she meant to share it with just family and friends.

The video even got a share from actress Indina Menzel who voices Elsa in “Frozen.”