MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFLA) — Milwaukee police say officers are responding to a “critical incident” at the Miller Coors brewing company headquarters.
Sources told our sister station WITI “6-7 people are down, including the shooter.”
WITI’s anchor, Ben Handelman, says multiple sources are confirming to FOX6 the shooter was an employee at the headquarters, there are at least six victims including the shooter and employees are on lockdown.
This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.
LATEST POSTS
- LIVE: ‘Critical incident’ reported at Milwaukee MillerCoors headquarters
- West Virginia senators seek more funding to finish Corridor H interstate connector
- 2nd round match-ups set for NCHSAA basketball championships
- Winterville mourns the loss of 12-year-old student
- Governor’s task force encourages to increase preparedness measures for coronavirus