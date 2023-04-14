LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Liberty University has announced that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will be its keynote speaker during Convocation on Friday, April 14, where he will speak to the student body.

The event, which will begin at 10:30 a.m. in the Vines Center, is a longstanding tradition at Liberty that welcomes policy leaders and influential voices in America’s conservative movement.

“We are pleased to announce that Liberty University will be hosting Gov. Ron DeSantis as a Convocation speaker next month,” said Liberty Interim President Jerry Prevo. “As a university that is committed to Training Champions for Christ with academic excellence, it is important for our students to hear from some of the nation’s top influential leaders who are committed to the Christian faith while serving in the public square. Gov. DeSantis comes in a long line of notable guests to Convocation. We look forward to hearing him encourage, educate, and inspire our students.”

There has been a list of leaders serving in public office who have visited throughout the past years like Governor Youngkin, Former Vice President Mike Pence, U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley, and more.

Liberty’s Convocation is held on Wednesday and Friday mornings, and each year, the Office of Spiritual Development hosts more than 80 internationally acclaimed speakers and thought leaders from multiple fields.