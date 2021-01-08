Live: Procession, funeral service for North Myrtle Beach officer happening today

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A procession and funeral services for fallen North Myrtle Beach Sgt. Gordon William Best will be held on Friday.

Sgt. Best died on New Year’s Day in a crash on Highway 17.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. at the Alabama Theatre with Chaplain Jay Ortiz and Chaplain William McLeod officiating. Committal services, with Masonic Rites, will follow at Southern Palm Memorial Gardens in North Myrtle Beach. The funeral procession begins at noon from the Goldfinch Funeral Home in Conway to the Alabama Theatre.

A giant TV screen will be set up in the section of the Alabama Theater parking lot closest to the House of Blues for live video viewing of the funeral. The funeral also will air live via this link.

The communty has been paying tribute to Sgt. Best by bringing flowers, notes and food to the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety. A 12-year-old also honored Sgt. Best by running a mile in his memory. An artist also created a portrait as a way to remember the fallen officer.

A fundraiser for Sgt. Best’s family has already surpassed its goal of $40,000. To donate, click here.

Sgt. Best was 30 years old. To read his obituary, click here.

Here is the order of service for the funeral:

WELCOME – Chaplain Jay Ortiz

INVOCATION – Chaplain William McLeod

REMARKS – Police Chief Tommy Dennis

SOLO – “In the Garden” – Greg Rowles

REMEMBRANCE FROM A FAMILY FRIEND – Orbie Smith

COMMAND REMEMBRANCE – Sgt. Carrie Rose

COMMAND REMEMBRANCE – Lt. Dana Crowell

SOLO – “Jealous of the Angels” – Greg Rowles

MESSAGE OF HOPE – Chaplain Jay Ortiz

SOLO – “Go Rest High on that Mountain” – Greg Rowles

BELL CEREMONY – Fire Chief Garry Spain and Honor Guard

BENEDICTION – Reverend Richard Wilson

FLAG PRESENTATION – Police Chief Tommy Dennis

LAST CALL

DISMISSAL