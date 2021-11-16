Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse in nearly 600 years will be visible early Friday morning

The moon is seen during a partial lunar eclipse in Baden-Baden, Germany, on July 16, 2019. (Photo by Michael Kappeler / dpa / AFP) / Germany OUT (Photo credit should read MICHAEL KAPPELER/DPA/AFP via Getty Images)

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- Set your alarms! A partial Lunar eclipse will be visible across east Alabama and west Georgia early Friday morning! This will be the longest partial lunar eclipse we have seen in nearly 600 years.

Look to the sky during the predawn hours of Nov. 19 or early Friday morning for the show. A partial lunar eclipse is when the moon, passes through a portion of the Earth’s shadow or umbra. When this happens, the moon will eventually darken and take on a reddish color with a little slither of the moons southern edge sticking out. Early Friday morning you can expect roughly 95-97% of the moons face to be covered in the deep part of the Earth’s shadow, just shy of becoming a total lunar eclipse.

The Partial eclipse will begin at 1:02 a.m. EST with the peak around 4:02 a.m. EST, this is when the moon will darken to a red color, the partial eclipse will end around 5:47 a.m. EST.

This will take place over a span of 3 hours, 28 minutes and 24 seconds making it the longest partial eclipse in nearly 600 years and the longest one we will likely see in our lifetime. The entire lunar eclipse will last roughly 6 hours and one minute with viewing visible will be in both North and South America, Australia, some parts of Europe and Asia.

Our next lunar eclipse will happen on May 15-16 2022. The sun, Earth and moon will line up perfectly and the moon will pass through the entire part of the Earth’s umbra. This will create a total lunar eclipse and the moon will darken and appear red.