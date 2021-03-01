M. Rhett DeHart named Acting South Carolina District Attorney

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) – M. Rhett DeHart has officially been named the Acting District Attorney of South Carolina, following the resignation of U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy.

DeHart formerly served as the District’s First Assistant U.S. Attorney – supervising the Criminal, Civil, Appellate and Administrative Divisions in the District of South Carolina, as well as serving as the primary liaison between the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Chief U.S. District Judge.

A native of North Augusta, S.C. and a resident of Mount Pleasant, S.C. – DeHart has served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the District’s Charleston office since 2001, prosecuting a variety of crimes while focusing on white-collar fraud and child exploitation.

The recipient of the United States Attorney’s Award in 2006, 2009, and 2014, and numerous law enforcement awards – Acting U.S. Attorney DeHart has prosecuted hundreds of felonies, authored thirty appellate briefs, tried approximately twenty jury and non-jury trials, and argued seven cases before the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Prior to joining the Department of Justice, Acting U.S. Attorney DeHart was a Counsel on the United States Senate Judiciary Committee, where he supervised the criminal legislation section. A graduate of the Honors College at the University of South Carolina, Acting U.S. Attorney DeHart graduated Order of the Coif from the University of South Carolina School of Law.

Acting U.S. Attorney DeHart will serve in the position until a successor is appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate.

U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy resigned after less than a year in office at the request of the Biden administration.