Man accused of killing mother, daughter arrested in Norfolk on Tuesday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities have arrested the man accused of shooting and killing a mother and daughter in Norfolk last week.

27-year-old Kenyatta Ferrell Jones has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He was arrested Tuesday in Norfolk without incident, Norfolk police said.

Jones was named as a suspect in the shooting over the weekend. A reward of up to $5,000 was being offered for information that led to Jones’ arrest.

Police believe Jones shot 52-year-old Alicia A. Hereford and 23-year-old Morgan B. Bazemore, both of Norfolk, around midnight Thursday in the 800 block of Goff Street in a parking lot.

Officers arrived shortly after — in the early morning hours Friday — to find the two women suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators haven’t released the motive or circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Witnesses who spoke to 10 On Your Side said they heard about 15 gunshots at the time. A tow truck was also seen taking a vehicle away from the scene for the investigation.

A person close to the family said the two women were close, but didn’t know Jones’ relationship to them.

Jones is currently being held at Norfolk City Jail without bond. He’s scheduled to be in court on Wednesday.