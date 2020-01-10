Man arrested following police pursuit from North Carolina into Chesapeake and Portsmouth

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A 24-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly attempted to elude police in a pursuit that went from North Carolina, into Chesapeake, then into Portsmouth.

Alex W. Tew is charged with felony eluding, driving on a suspended license, possession of the stolen property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine, and simultaneous possession of a firearm with schedule I or II narcotics.

Chesapeake Police dispatch was called by a North Carolina law enforcement agency around 3:35 p.m. Wednesday notifying them that authorities were in pursuit of a vehicle that was entering Chesapeake northbound on Route 17, Chesapeake Police spokesman Leo Kosinski said.

Once the vehicle entered Chesapeake, city officers took over the pursuit.

The vehicle continued north on Route 17 and entered Portsmouth.

It eventually became disabled off Airline Boulevard, Kosinski said.

The officers then took Tew into custody.