Man charged in crash that killed SC teacher in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged in connection to a crash that killed a South Carolina teacher last week.

WSPA previously reported the crash happened Feb. 10. following an officer-involved chase on E. Blackstock Road. Due to “the driver’s reckless driving and excessive speed, the time of day, the heavy traffic in the area and the approaching school zone,” the deputy stopped his pursuit of the suspect in the area of Paradise Lanes, according to the Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The coroner’s office said the other driver, Jessica Ruth Munyon, 36, of Moore, died at the scene. Munyon was a teacher at South Carolina Whitmore School.

Andres Antonio Barron, 28, has been charged with Reckless Homicide, Failure To Stop For Blue Lights Resulting In Death, Driving Under Suspension, 1st Offense, Failure To Return Driver’s License After Notice Of Suspension, Operating Vehicle Which Is Not Registered And Licensed, Use Of License Plate Other Than For Vehicle Which Issued, according to SLED.

Barron was booked at the Spartanburg County Detention Center.