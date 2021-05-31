Man hit by vehicle after ‘road rage incident’ in Greenville Co., deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating after a man was hit by a car in Greenville County Sunday night.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after deputies say a man was run over following a “road rage” incident on N. Hwy 101.

The 911 call was made at about 11:20 p.m. by a person who ran over someone in the Exxon parking lot on N. Hwy 101, deputies said. The person who was struck by the vehicle was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

Deputies say they have made contact with the person involved as they are continuing to investigate the incident. No arrests have been made at this time.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.