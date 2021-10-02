Man indicted in deaths of 2 slain in New Jersey apartment complex lot, including Plymouth teen

EDGEWATER PARK, N.J. (AP) — A man has been indicted in the shooting deaths of two men slain in a vehicle as they were pulling into the parking lot of a New Jersey apartment complex earlier this year, authorities said.

Andre Price (Burlington County, NJ Prosecutor’s Office)

The Burlington County prosecutor’s office said a grand jury had indicted 33-year-old Andre Price of Willingboro on murder and weapons charges in the deaths early March 27 of 25-year-old Sadiel Gonzalez and 18-year-old Altarek Bell, who was from Plymouth, N.C.

Edgewater Park Township police said Gonzalez was pulling into the lot of the Orchard Park Apartments, where he lived, when shots were fired into the vehicle containing him and three other people. Gonzalez and Bell, a North Carolina resident who was in the back seat, were killed. Two other occupants were uninjured.

Prosecutors allege that the shootings followed a confrontation earlier in the evening at a Willingboro water ice store, after which Price followed the victims to the complex, pulled up beside their vehicle and fired multiple shots before speeding away.

Relatives of the younger victim told WABC-TV that Bell was close to graduating from high school and was in New Jersey with his girlfriend to visit her family. They said Bell was in the back seat with his girlfriend’s 10-year-old nephew and shielded the boy from the gunfire.

“Thank God my son was there to protect the little boy in the back seat,” said Bell’s mother, Izetta Howell.

The 10-year-old’s mother told the station she would “never, ever, ever, ever, ever forget him” and would “make sure that his name lives on as the hero that he was.”

Price has been in the county jail since his extradition from Virginia following his July 12 arrest in Newport News, prosecutors said Thursday. It’s unclear whether he has an attorney; a number listed in his name was busy during repeated calls Saturday.