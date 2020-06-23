Man pulls officer from burning cruiser: ‘We had to get him out’

UNIONTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man saved a police officer from his burning cruiser following a crash Sunday.

According to WTAE, Daylan McLee ran to help when the crash happened outside of his home in Uniontown, Pennsylvania.

He told the TV station, “He (the officer) was asking not to be moved, not to be moved — his leg. Then we started to see the flames start to come inside of the car from the bottom, and I knew we had to get him out.”

Police officer Jay Hanley was trapped, but McLee and another officer were reportedly able to pull him out. WTAE said the officer involved in the crash was taken to the hospital with a leg injury. The crash is under investigation.

“Human life,” said McLee, explaining why he helped. “A lot of crazy things are going on in the world and I haven’t had the best ends in life, but I know the value of human life. You can’t replace it.”

Officers said they are grateful for McLee’s help.

“We are so thankful that Daylan was in the area at the time,” Police Lieutenant Thomas Kolencik told WTAE. “It could have been a lot worse.”