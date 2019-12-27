Man punches husband in the face after ‘Christmas disagreement’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man was arrested in Myrtle Beach after he punched his husband in the face.

According to a report from Myrtle Beach Police, officers were called to the Calypso Inn at around 9:30 Chrismas night about an assault. The victim told police that his husband, Robert Ralph Burgess, punched him in the face after a disagreement about the victim spending Christmas alone.

The victim asked officers if they could forget the incident and chalk it up to an argument, according to the report. The officers said they couldn’t due to the relationship between Burgess and the offender.

The report says that the victim had injuries consistent with their story. Officers confronted Burgess about this, at first he said that he pushed the victim before admitting to punching the victim in the face.

Burgess told officers that the week prior the victim had punched him in the eye. According to the report, officers did not see any visible injuries on his face.

Burgess is charged with third-degree domestic violence, according to the report, at last check he was still in custody at the Myrtle Beach Police Department jail.