Manhattan hatchet attack: Victim gets emergency surgery, can’t walk days after assault

FINANCIAL DISTRICT, Manhattan — Doctors drained fluid from a man’s brain during emergency surgery after the man was injured in a Manhattan hatchet attack, court documents revealed.

The man was left unable to walk as of Wednesday because of the severity of the injuries from the Sunday attack.

Prosecutors charged alleged attacker Aaron Garcia with attempted murder, assault and menacing during his Thursday arraignment.

Garcia allegedly first threatened a man inside a bank on Broadway.

“I should f—ing kill you,” he allegedly said to a man around 4:05 a.m.

A little more than an hour later, Garcia allegedly repeatedly struck a different man in the bank repeatedly with the hatchet, prosecutors said.

Video shows a man at an ATM when an attacker comes from behind and swings at him. The bloody victim was knocked to the floor at one point.

Garcia allegedly smashed the screens of the ATMs.

The victim did not know Garcia, according to the criminal complaint. He told officials on Wednesday that he gets dizzy after slight exertion because of his injuries.

Investigators also connected Garcia to an Aug. 3 incident on South Street. He allegedly kicked someone in the face at the time.

Garcia was scheduled to return to court on Aug. 23.