Maui shark attack sends man to hospital, admitted for surgery

Courtesy DLNR
HONOLUA BAY, Hawaii (KHON2) — The World Surf League announced there will be no competition at the Maui Pro on Tuesday, Dec. 8, following a shark attack at Honolua Bay.
A man, reported to be 50-60 years-old, was paddling out from the old ramp, according to Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR), when he had an encounter with a shark. He was taken to the hospital and admitted for surgery. Maui Memorial Medical Center said the man is in stable condition following surgery. The man was not part of the Maui Pro event.
Shark warning signs are up on either side of Honolua Bay and will remain posted until at least Noon on Wednesday.
According to MFD, the victim was already on shore and aid was being rendered when their personnel arrived on scene.
The Maui Pro is on hold until further notice.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Congress aims to prevent government shutdown as COVID relief negotiations continue
- Space X to launch Starship prototype after first attempt fails
- Trump administration efforts to track COVID-19 vaccinations raise privacy concerns
- Kansas City man pays homage to toilet paper shortage of 2020 with unique art display
- Black bikers see racism in Myrtle Beach, SC, traffic plan