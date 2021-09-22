Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigating “suspicious” death

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo – The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is describing the circumstances around a death as “suspicious.”

At approximately 4:15 Wednesday afternoon, the Grand Junction Fire Department responded to a report of fire at a home on 29 1/2 Road near Parkway Drive. After putting out the fire, a body was found inside the home. A person of interest has been detained, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Because of the fire and on-going investigation, 29 1/2 Road is closed between Parkway Dr. and Patterson Road. It is expected to be closed for the remainder of the evening while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. More information will come as it is made available.

