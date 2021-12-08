Michael Strahan’s Blue Origin space trip delayed

FILE – This Jan. 19, 2020 file photo shows Michael Strahan before the NFL NFC Championship football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers in Santa Clara, Calif. Strahan will be among the crew on Blue Origin’s next flight to space. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

(The Hill) – A Blue Origin space trip that Michael Strahan is slated to be a passenger on has been delayed due to forecasted high winds on Thursday and Friday, the company announced Wednesday.

The latest flight from Jeff Bezos’ space travel company was supposed to launch on Thursday but has been pushed back to Saturday.

“Astronauts will complete training today and weather remain as the only gating factor for launch,” Blue Origin wrote in a release.

Strahan, the co-host of ABC’s “Good Morning America” and former NFL defensive lineman, is among six people that are scheduled to be on the 10-minute space flight. Among those joining Shahan on the trip is Laura Shepard Churchley, the oldest daughter of America’s first astronaut, Alan Shepard.

The trip will be the company’s third passenger voyage since it began its space tourism launches in July. Passengers on previous trips included Bezos and actor William Shatner.

Strahan said being present at the “mind-blowing” first launch fueled his desire to experience it for himself.

“It’s going to take a while, but I do believe that it will bring a lot of technological breakthroughs and also innovations to us here on Earth, and I just want to be a part of it. I was really enamored,” he said on “Good Morning America” last month.