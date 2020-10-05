Millions qualify for free monthly cell phone service. Are you one of them?

(KTLA) — There is a government program that offers free cell phone and mobile hotspot service. Qualifying is easier than ever right now. Here’s how it works and who can get it.

“No one knows about this program,” stated Matthew Johnson, co-founder and co-CEO of TruConnect, a wireless service company.

“Currently, there are roughly 30 to 40 million people who don’t have access to high-speed internet, and that’s only increased recently with the issues due to COVID-19,” said Johnson.

He’s on a mission to connect them through a program called Lifeline.

“The program is a terrific program, it’s been around since Ronald Reagan; he’s the one who started the program back in the 1980s, and it’s been hugely successful, but the vast majority of United States does not know about it,” said Johnson.

Lifeline started out as a way to offer low-income Americans a wired phone line at a steep discount, but in recent years, the focus has shifted to wireless service with phones and monthly service free.

TruConnect is the fourth largest Lifeline provider in the United States. It signs up customers and, in exchange, the government pays the company a stipend for managing the service.

Lifeline’s basic offering is an inexpensive Android phone along with talk and text minutes, plus 3 gigabytes of data each month. California is most generous with unlimited talk and text, while other states mostly give participants 1,000 talk and texts.

One stipulation is that customers have to use the phone at least once a month to keep the service active.

There are other companies doing this, too. They include Assurance Wireless, Q Link Wireless, and SafeLink Wireless. TruConnect says it differentiates itself by including extras and even manufacturing its own smartphones so it can better control the quality, performance and minimize bloatware.

“All of our products, including the hotspot, are 4G LTE network-compatible,” said Johnson, who said they run on T-Mobile’s network.

Calls to other countries are also included. “We, unlike other carriers, offer free unlimited to Mexico, Canada, China, Vietnam and Korea,” said Johnson.

The phones also include proprietary software that allows them to seamlessly log into free public WiFi hotspots nearby in an effort to save your mobile data allowance. Customers can purchase extra minutes or gigabytes as necessary.

So, how do you qualify?

“Across the U.S., the two basic programs that automatically qualify you are Medicaid and Snap, so if you’re on one of those two programs you automatically qualify,” says Johnson. There are also income levels that qualify you. Additionally, emergency eligibility is being offered to many who are on unemployment due to the pandemic.

The free phones are basic, but there are little touches such as an SOS button on a senior-friendly flip phone and a headphone jack that lets you listen to FM radio without using data.

“I think [we] would find it very hard to function without a smartphone today. Imagine you’re one of these underserved individuals who didn’t have the money, didn’t have the access and didn’t have the connectivity. You’re seriously put in danger because of that lack of connectivity,” concluded Johnson.

Applying for the free cell phone service is usually done online and approval is instantaneous in many cases.