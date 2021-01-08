Millions still waiting on stimulus payments

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Millions of Americans are still waiting on their second stimulus payment, leaving many people with more questions than answers.

A local Jackson Hewitt employee told FOX8 the tax service has been getting at least a dozen calls a day from people asking where their money is. The good news is everyone who meets the requirements will get their money. The bad news is they might have to wait a couple of months and some don’t have that luxury.

“It’s frustrating as a parent as a person,” Ebony Farrar said.

Farrar is getting anxious. The Greensboro mom is waiting on a $1,200 stimulus payment with no guarantee that it will arrive.

“I’m calling everybody and I’m like what’s going wrong? I didn’t expect this at all. Especially since the first one went so well,” Farrar stated.

Farrar is one of the nearly 20 million Americans who have yet to receive a second payment. When she goes to track her check on the IRS website, she gets locked out. After losing her job to the pandemic, Farrar spent several months living in hotels with her 10-year-old daughter until she could get back on her feet. She got her first stimulus check with no problem, but now she can’t get ahold of anyone to find out where the money is.

“Paying the bills is the main concern. The money means you’re able to pay your bills and live comfortably even though you’re still struggling,” Farrar said.

This week the IRS acknowledged a system error where payments were sent to old or closed accounts. It’s working on fixing the problem so if you see an account listed on the tracker that isn’t yours and you used a tax service like TurboTax, your payment should come within the next few days. If your payment is listed as “not available” that is also part of the glitch, and you’ll have to claim a recovery rebate credit while filing your 2020 taxes. If you’re like Farrar and can’t access your account, you’ll likely have to claim a recovery rebate credit.

“I’ll be glad when all of this is over and we can just go back to normal,” Farrar said.

To claim a recovery rebate, you’ll go to page 2, line 30 of your 1040 when filing your 2020 taxes.