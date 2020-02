Missing South Carolina girl found dead

CAYCE, S.C. — 6-year-old Faye Marie Swetlik has been found dead, according to the Cayce Department of Public Safety.

Police said Thursday they are now treating the case as a homicide, and no one has been arrested at this time.

Officers also found the body of a man during the search.

Cayce Department of Public Safety reports Swetlik, a first-grader at Springdale Elementary School, got home from school on Monday.

She had been playing in her front yard in the Churchill Heights neighborhood in Cayce, but, at about 3:45 p.m., her family realized she was gone.

Police released a new photo showing two vehicles that were in the neighborhood when Swetlik disappeared.

Picture of vehicles released in search for missing South Carolina girl

“We’re hoping for the best. We want to get Faye back home,” Cayce Department of Public Safety Sgt. Evan Antley said Tuesday morning. “So we’re not leaving any stone unturned. We are exhausting every resource we have and then some.”

The girl has shoulder-length, strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing polka dot boots and a black T-shirt with the word “peace” on it.

She’s described as 3-foot-10 -inches tall and about 65 pounds.

Police say she is lactose intolerant and has a speech impediment.

Police ask anyone with information to call the dedicated hotline at (803) 205-4444.