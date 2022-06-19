(The Hill) – More Americans say former President Trump should face criminal charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, according to a new poll.

The ABC News-Ipsos survey published on Sunday found that 58 percent of respondents said Trump should be criminally charged, while 40 percent of respondents said Trump should not face charges.

Forty-six percent of respondents said that they believe Trump bears a great amount of responsibility for the Capitol attack, and 12 percent of those surveyed said that the former president bears a good amount of responsibility. Seventeen percent of respondents, by comparison, said Trump bears some amount of responsibility for what transpired on Jan 6., and 24 percent of those surveyed believe Trump bears no responsibility for the Capitol insurrection.

A similar ABC News-Washington Post-ABC News poll published in early May found that 52 percent of those surveyed said Trump should be criminally charged for his role in the Jan 6 insurrection, while 42 percent disagreed.

The new poll comes amid a slew of public hearings being held by the House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection, during which Trump supporters stormed the building in an effort to stop Congress from certifying the results of the 2020 election. The Capitol attack resulted in the deaths of five people.

Sixty percent of those surveyed for the new poll said that the House select committee investigating the attack is conducting a fair and impartial investigation, while 38 percent of respondents said the panel isn’t conducting a fair investigation of the insurrection.

Nine percent of respondents said in the poll that they have been following the committee hearings very closely, while 36 percent of those surveyed said they have not been following the televised hearings closely.

The new ABC News-Ipsos poll was conducted from June 17 to June 18, with a total of 545 respondents. The margin of error was 4.5 percentage points.