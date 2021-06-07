More than $700M in unclaimed property in South Carolina to be ‘matched’ with rightful owners

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — More than $700 million in unclaimed property is waiting to be matched with their rightful owners. That’s why State Treasurer Curtis Loftis is launching “The Matchelor,” a new social media promotion aimed at helping people find their perfect match with their unclaimed funds.

The campaign is a parody of the show “The bachelor” and is a fun way to remind people to claim their unclaimed property.

“At the State Treasurer’s Office, we have a team of committed matchelors and matchelorettes who actively work to match people with their unclaimed funds every day, but with more than a million accounts, we can’t do it alone,” Treasurer Loftis said. “We’re reminding folks to search our website to see if they can find their perfect match and be reunited with their long-lost Benjamins, Hamiltons or Lincolns.”

Funds in the Unclaimed Property Program are remitted to the State Treasurer’s Office each year by businesses who have been unable to find the rightful owner.

These funds may be checks that were lost in the mail and never cashed, forgotten utility deposits, insurance proceeds or even shares of stock. Posts looking for people with unclaimed property will be featured on the agency’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts.

Visit the State Treasurer’s Office website here to see if you can get reconnected with your missing money.