Motion Denied: Central Texas man connected to U.S. Capitol riots can’t take off ankle monitor

A federal district judge has refused the request from a Central Texas man connected to the U.S. Capitol riots to have his ankle monitor removed.

Chris Grider was released from federal custody back in February, but U.S. District Judge Ketanj Brown Jackson said he had to stay in his Bruceville-Eddy home from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. every night, cannot have a firearm, must wear a location monitoring device, and cannot drink any alcohol among other restrictions.

Grider asked to have the monitor removed and that he be given more flexibility so he can take his children on trips away from his home. He also asked for the curfew to be lifted.

Prosecutors objected, saying he did not give a sufficient reason to change the conditions of his release, especially given the “gravity of the charges against him.”

Grider faces charges of willfully injuring or commuting any depredation against any property of the United States, entering a restricted building without lawful entry during the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Judge Brown Jackson agreed with prosecutors, saying the decision to release Grider in the first place was an, “extremely close call given the nature and circumstances of the alleged offense and the weight of the evidence against him.”

You can read Judge Brown Jackson’s full decision here:

So far, more than 400 people have been arrested as part of the investigation into the riots that took place as members of the U.S. House and Senate met to certify the electoral college votes for President.

On May 19th, House representatives voted to create a bipartisan commission to investigate that day’s events. The issue now goes to the U.S. Senate, where it faces an uphill climb.