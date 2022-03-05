SHAMOKIN DAM, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A crash involving several vehicles including one that became airborne and landed on top of a restaurant roof in Snyder County, Pennsylvania.
It was a messy scene in Shamokin Dam at Golden Chopsticks along Routes 11 and 15.
Cheif Tim Bremigen told Eyewitness News Theresa Rizzo of Selinsgrove Area driving a Southbound SUV which struck several vehicles around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening.
According to officials on the scene, the SUV careened into the restaurant parking lot, slammed into a minivan, and then launched onto the business rooftop.
A child in the SUV was not injured but the Rizzo was critically injured and taken to a hospital.
Cheif Bremigen says four others were also taken to the hospital including two people in the parked minivan. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
Police stated it will be a couple more hours before the SUV on the roof can be removed.
This is an ongoing investigation we will update you with the latest as it is released.