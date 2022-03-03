SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Multiple people are injured after a residential apartment building explosion and fire Thursday morning at the 2400 block of Lyttonsville Rd, according to Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service Spokesperson Pete Piringer.

The four story building contained heavy fire conditions according to Piringer. There were multiple casualties and injuries as the structure underwent explosions, heavy fire and even structural collapse.

A first floor fire was first reported around 10:30 a.m. at the apartment complex, according to Piringer.

It then developed into a 2 alarm fire.

The cause of the explosion and fire is unknown at this time

