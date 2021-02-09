Multiple people shot at Minnesota clinic, 1 in custody: police

BUFFALO, Minn. (NewsNation Now) — Multiple people were shot at a Minnesota health clinic on Tuesday and someone was taken into custody afterward, police said.

The shooting happened at an Allina clinic in Buffalo, a city of about 15,000 people roughly 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis, Kelly Prestidge, an office manager for the Buffalo Police Department, told The Associated Press.

Prestidge said one person was taken into custody, but that she didn’t know if it was the shooter. She also said she didn’t have further information on the attack, including how many people were shot or if anyone was killed.

Gov. Tim Walz said at a news conference that “some improvised explosive devices” were part of the attack, though he didn’t say whether any were detonated. He also said he didn’t have confirmed information on how many people were hurt.

“At this time it appears it was a single individual,” Walz said. “Again, (it’s) too early to tell motives or reasons why.”

The Wright County Sherriff’s Department and Buffalo Police are set to hold a press conference at 4 p.m. EST Tuesday. NewsNation will provide updates on the briefing.

Police Chief Pat Budke told TV station KSTP that the shooting happened inside the Allina Clinic Crossroads campus. He said the situation was contained shortly before noon and that there was no further threat to the public’s safety.

North Memorial Health spokeswoman Abigail Greenheck said multiple victims were brought to its hospital in Robbinsdale. She did not say how many or what condition they were in. Allina Health spokesman Timothy Burke declined to say if any victims were brought to its Buffalo hospital.

The Minnesota State Patrol tweeted patrol pilots were flying six boxes of blood from the Red Cross to a Buffalo hospital for the victims of the incident.

State Patrol pilots are flying six boxes of blood from the Red Cross to #Buffalo Hospital so it is ready for victims of the shooting incident at the #Allina Health Clinic. — MN State Patrol (@MnDPS_MSP) February 9, 2021

FBI spokesman Kevin Smith said the agency’s bomb technicians were on their way to the scene, but he could not confirm media reports about a possible bomb or explosion at the clinic.

Members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms’ enforcement group and special agents from the state’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension were also headed to the scene, spokespeople for the agencies said.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., offered prayers for the injured and called for an end to gun violence.

Tragic shooting at a Buffalo, MN health clinic today, not far from where I grew up. Several critically injured. So sad for all those there at clinic and those injured and praying for their recovery. Thanks to those saving lives right now. Gun violence must stop. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 9, 2021

TV helicopter news footage captured nearly two hours after the incident showed no activity at the clinic, but at least three shattered plate-glass windows could be seen on the clinic’s exterior.

Carlos, a manager of a nearby restaurant, sent NewsNation photos from the scene.

He said five nurses came running to the restaurant asking to use his phone. He said they hadn’t seen anything, but needed to inform another one of the organization’s clinics that they were okay.

The Midwest Medical Examiners Office, which handles cases in Wright County, had no comment on whether it had sent anyone to the scene.

A state Department of Public Health spokesman said he didn’t immediately know if the clinic has been administering COVID-19 vaccinations. An Allina spokesman referred all questions to the Buffalo police and the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.