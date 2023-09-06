MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A Murrells Inlet man talked about his experience at the flooded Burning Man festival in Nevada.

An unusual late-summer storm trapped thousands of festival-goers, leaving them unable to get their vehicles through the desert mud.

“It just turns into this thick mud that grabs everything and you can’t ride your vehicles anymore,” said David Bosky, a Murrells Inlet man stuck at Burning Man.

The annual Burning Man Festival typically sees around 80,000 musicians, artists and activists to Black Rock Desert for a week of camping and eclectic performances.

What the Nevada desert does not normally see this time of year, however, is large amounts of rain.

“This is the desert, player,” Bosky said. “The way it’s so fine just gets so clumpy. Like I said, you really can’t go anywhere because you kind of got to stay at camp.”

Bosky said he and his fellow campers are making the best of it.

“I just kind of stayed in the camp and played some elite solitaire and went and hung out with some other people and some camp members over here,” he said.

Officials opened the gate to driver’s early, and many festival-goers evacuated camp.

“There’s probably about 10,000 people lined up now trying to get out through two-lane road,” Bosky said. “They lined up last night and they’re going to be in line for, you know, 12, 14 hours.”

But Borsky said he was sticking around for the main event of the Burning Man, which had to be postponed until fire personnel could get on site.

“A lot of people leave after the man burns which is on a Saturday night, but they didn’t burn him yet,” he said. “There’s been no burns yet. The trucks can’t get through all the mud and everything to get out there. So they pushed it back a few days.”