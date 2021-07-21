Myrtle Beach teen entrepreneur hopes to open second snowball shop

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach teen Trent Spencer is looking to expand his business in the Grand Strand after opening Spencer’s Snowballs and Ice Cream in May.

“I do love doing it,” he said. “I like talking with people and meeting new people.”

The 16-year-old business owner might be the youngest in the Grand Strand.

The shop’s first location is in North Myrtle Beach. Spencer said it’s doing well thanks to the community.

“It’s amazing,” said Jerry Breault, a frequent customer. “You don’t find 16 year-olds doing that.”

In his few months of ownership, Spencer has learned success comes with a few challenges.

“Trying to get people out here is hard because we’re hidden behind another building,” he said.

Spencer’s Snowballs and Ice Cream is located behind Big Belly Grille in North Myrtle Beach. Although tucked away, he said social media has helped with spreading the word.

“Nonstop people have been texting ‘Can you come to Surfside? Can you come to Murrells Inlet?'” Spencer said.

Looking to expand, he’s calling around in hopes to find the perfect spot. Anything from a cart, a stand, or even a building will do, he said.

“Just seeing how good this one’s doing, I just wanna keep going,” Spencer said.

Right now, he’s the only person running the stand and is planning for expansion while finishing high school.

Because of the pandemic, he chose to complete junior year virtually this fall to balance work. He said it’s a sacrifice worth making.

“Ownership is something I always wanted to do – help my family grow,” Spencer said. “I’m from a very small town. I watched a lot of people struggle and that’s my goal eventually to be able to give back to a lot of the community,” he said.

He hopes to have his second location up and running by next summer.