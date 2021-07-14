Myrtle Beach tops list of fastest-growing places in the United States

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach is the fastest-growing city in the United States, according to a list by U.S. News and World Report.

The list ranks cities by net migration for each metro area, measured by growth or decline in population over the last five years.

Myrtle Beach was the only city in the Top 10 that isn’t in Florida. Spartanburg was the second South Carolina city on the list, coming in at 12th fastest-growing, according to U.S. News and World Report. Charleston ranked 19th.

Realtors told News13 the Carolina Forest area is one of the many hotspots for people preparing to move to the Myrtle Beach area. Being close to the coast is just one reason behind the influx of new residents.

“I think it’s just a beautiful area,” Conway resident Kate Cunningham said. “I love the town of Conway. I love the fact that we are 20 minutes from the beach.”

Cunningham and her husband lived in Sussex County, New Jersey their entire life, up until four months ago.

“I was shocked to see all of the new developments that are going up and the ones that are still being built right here in Conway,” Cunningham said.

Conway is another one of the booming areas realtors said many from up north are keeping a close eye on.

“Thus far this year to date, we’re 51% up in closed sales,” said Jamie Broadhurst, president-elect for the Coastal Carolina Association of Realtors.

Myrtle Beach ranking as the fastest-growing area by the U.S. News and Report doesn’t come by surprise.

“On the front end, with our team — hundreds of calls per day,” said Sean Brooks with BRG Realty.

Brooks said most of his inquiries have come from retirees or families. Now more than ever, buying a home or property is more competitive.

“If you miss a half a day of that listing, chances are you might miss out on that property,” Brooks said. “It’s happening that quick.”

He said most people who are coming to the area are escaping cold weather and high tax rates.

“I think the biggest difference I found is that our taxes went from being like $900 a month to like $100 a month,” Cunningham said.

A quick getaway at the beach and southern hospitality also helped the Cunninghams make the Myrtle Beach area their new home.

Realtors said, coming out of the pandemic, there have been some challenges meeting the high demand of growth here.

“We’ve got a ton of people who want to come here, who want to purchase, who want to close,” Brooks said. “But inventory is so small, right? So it’s been kind of a catch 22 in this market. We got a ton of people who want to move here and buy but because it’s such a great place to live, nobody’s really moving.”

Top 10

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina Sarasota, Florida Fort Myers, Florida Naples, Florida Lakeland, Florida Ocala, Florida Daytona Beach, Florida Port St. Lucie, Florida Orlando, Florida Melbourne, Florida

To view the methodology for the list, visit U.S. News and World Report.