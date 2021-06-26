NASA Wallops launches suborbital sounding rocket with dozens of student experiments

WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. (WAVY) — NASA Wallops launched a Terrier Improved Orion sounding rocket carrying 40 student experiments Friday morning.

The mission successfully launched at 8:32 a.m.

The launch of the Terrier-Improved Orion suborbital sounding rocket was supposed to be on Thursday morning but was postponed due to expected rough seas that would make it difficult to recover payloads in the Atlantic.

NASA Wallops also recently launched a Minotaur rocket carrying three national security payloads for the National Reconnaissance Office.

