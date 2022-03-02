QUEEN CITY NEWS – A plea from the Ukrainian president for more ammunition caught the attention of a NASCAR team owner and now he is taking action.

Richard Childress, the owner of Richard Childress Racing based near Lexington, made a generous donation announcement on Fox News.

Childress said working with government agencies, private agencies, and Ammo Inc., one million rounds of ammunition will be offered up after the NASCAR legend overheard the Ukrainian president pleading for help. “We’re turning our production to this, as our number one priority,” said Childress.

“We’re gonna get that ammunition to them as quick as we can,” he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin made the decision to invade their neighbors last week. Russia’s Defense Ministry said 498 of its troops had been killed in Ukraine, and that 1,597 had been wounded in its first released report of military casualties on Wednesday. The U.N. General Assembly also approved a resolution demanding that Russia stop war in Ukraine and withdraw all troops