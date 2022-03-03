(WGHP) — NASCAR is continuing to weigh in on the situation in Ukraine.

According to a Tweet from Fox Sports’ Bob Pockrass, NASCAR will permit teams to show support for Ukraine on their cars with approval.

In an additional tweet, Pockrass reveals that Rick Hendrick and Hendrick Automotive Group have committed $200,000 to Samaritan’s Purse to go towards relief in Ukraine.

HMS will add in an extra $2000 for every lap led at Vegas, and they’ll have the charity’s website featured on the Larson car.

This isn’t the first NASCAR owner to show support for Ukraine.

Richard Childress announced that he will be shipping ammunition to Ukraine via Ammo Incorporated.