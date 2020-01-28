National Kazoo Day: The history of America’s ‘buzziest’ instrument

(NEWS10) — January 28, 2020, celebrates 200 years of one of America’s most interesting instruments, the Kazoo!

The Kazoo was invented in the 1840s and brought into popularity by inventor “Alabama Vest of Macon Georgia” with his partner Thaddeus Von Clegg. However, the instrument was not introduced into American culture until 1912 when businessmen, Michael McIntyre and Harry Richardson got a hold of the idea from a traveling salesman. The duo opened “The Original American Kazoo Company” in Eden, NY producing the first metal kazoos.

From then onward, the popularity of the instrument’s interesting sound and shape flourished in popular music for years to come.

To celebrate the instruments rhythmic melodies, enjoy these fun facts about the kazoo that you might not know brought to you by Nationalkazooday.com: