National organization works to promote a safer Internet

PALO ALTO, CA (WNCT) – A nonprofit organization dedicated to educating users of connected technology about safety, privacy, and security, is hosting the official U.S. Safer Internet Day events on Tuesday.

Safer Internet Day is a global event hosted by ConnectSafely. It’s celebrated on the same day in more than 100 countries around the world.

The event gained official recognition in the U.S. in 2012, with a joint agreement between the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the European Commission to work together to build a better internet for youth.

ConnectSafely was appointed U.S. host in 2013. The 2020 theme is “Together for a better internet.”

There are two events this year. A daytime event aimed at high school and middle school students takes place at the Computer History Museum, brings students together with policymakers and tech industry leaders to discuss internet safety and engage in an interactive educational activity around how to improve the internet during the 2020s.

A panel, featuring industry leaders, educators, and students, will focus on “Maximizing Impact: How Stakeholders Can Promote a Climate of Civility and Safety.” There will also be a fireside chat with Philippe Kahn, CEO of FullPower and inventor of the camera phone, and the opportunity for students to interact with Kahn and other industry leaders.

The second event — Family Night — takes place that evening at the Mountain View offices of TikTok. Co-presented by National PTA and My Digital TAT2, the event — open to families and children of all ages — will employ tech-savvy teens to educate parents and other adults about the social media sites their kids use while educating younger children on the same use of age-appropriate technology.

In addition to these Silicon Valley events, National PTA is hosting 200 regional events.

These events will bring families and educators together in their communities to talk about what they can do to make the internet a better and safer place for children.

“Safer Internet Day is an opportunity for people around the world to look for ways to make the online world not just safer, but better,” said ConnectSafely CEO Larry Magid. “ConnectSafely is proud to host the U.S. celebration in cooperation with public officials, tech companies, other nonprofits and, most importantly, students from the Bay Area and across the country who will be joining us in person or via the stream.”

U.S. Safer Internet Day supports include Google, Microsoft, NortonLifeLock, Facebook, Comcast, TikTok, Trend Micro, and NCTA – The Internet & Television Association. In addition, companies and organizations throughout the country are hosting their own local events.