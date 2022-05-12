WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCT) – Honor, remembrance, and support are the theme for this week.

National Police Week is an opportunity to pay homage to those in the line of duty.

Invited by Congressman Greg Murphy, Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck attended today’s press conference along with Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes.

During the conference, Murphy said he wanted to make sure this was about the people who actually have boots on the ground rather than elected officials in DC.

Both Hughes and Buck say the invitation was humbling.

“We’re just delighted to be here and be in Washinton DC and be here with our Congressman Greg Murphy, to be able to support all of our law enforcement across our country,” stated Buck