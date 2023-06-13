COLUMBUS, Ohio – An Oklahoma dog with a Tombstone-inspired name, a Minnesota cat

named after a sitcom character, and an ironically named Florida pot-bellied pig prevailed as

kookiest canine, funkiest feline and most eccentric exotic, respectively, in Nationwide’s® Wacky

Pet Names celebration. Congratulations to Doc Pawlliday, Prison Mike and Piggy Smalls on

capturing the craziest name crowns.

Nationwide hosted a public vote June 5-9 to decide the most creative names among the pet

insurance leader’s recently enrolled pets. For the first time, the Wacky Pet Names celebration

spanned species beyond dogs and cats to include an exotic pets category.

“This annual recognition is an occasion to appreciate the ingenuity and imagination of pet

parents,” said Dr. Jules Benson, Vice President, Pet Health and Chief Veterinary Officer for

Nationwide. “Each name – wacky or not – among our more than 1.2 million insured pets signifies

something special and shows thoughtfulness about a pet’s place within a family.”

To commemorate their honors, the families of Doc Pawlliday, Prison Mike and Piggy Smalls will

each receive a professional at-home photo shoot with their pet and a $100 gift card.

Below are links to personal profiles of the top vote getters and all other nominees: