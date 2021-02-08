Navy cancels in-person Fleet Week New York events, will hold Virtual Fleet Week New York 2021 in its place

NORFOLK, VA – The Navy today announced the cancelation of in-person events associated with Fleet Week New York 2021 due to ongoing concerns with COVID-19. For the second year, the Navy will host Fleet Week New York in a virtual environment on social media May 26-31.

Videos posted on social media as part of Virtual Fleet Week New York 2020 were viewed by more than 170,000 people, allowing the U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, and Marine Corps to show off their capabilities to at least 66,000 more people than they were able to through in-person ship tours and aircraft demonstrations the previous year. In 2019, about 103,000 people took tours of ships moored throughout the city or saw aircraft displays at various parks and schools.

“The Navy is committed to doing everything it can to defeat the coronavirus. Keeping our Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen at home is the best way to ensure we protect the health and safety of New York and our force so we can return to normal as soon as possible,” said Rear Adm. Charles W. Rock, Commander, Navy Region Mid-Atlantic.

Virtual Fleet Week New York content posted across all platforms, including photos, graphics, videos, Instagram stories and text, reached more than 2 million people in 2020 and resulted in more than 4.4 million impressions.

“We’re excited to once again connect with people online in New York and around the world,” Rock said. “No matter where you are, people will be able to find us on social media and watch whenever it is convenient for them so they can see how the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard safeguard our nation and how incredible the men and women who serve in uniform are.”

This year’s schedule of events is still under development but will occur on Fleet Week New York’s Facebook, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

For up-to-date information on all FWNY events, “Like” FleetWeekNewYork on Facebook, and “Follow” @FleetWeekNYC on Twitter and Instagram.