NC man gets 34 years for Garner jewelry store heist during Tropical Storm Michael, 2nd robbery near coast

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been sentenced for his role in a jewelry heist in Garner that took place during Tropical Storm Michael, officials said Friday.

Charles Anthons Walker Jr., 56, of High Point, was one of five men authorities say were involved in the Oct. 2018 Garner robbery and a jewelry store theft in Elizabeth City.

The robbers were able to get away with nearly $600,000 of jewelry during the thefts at Kay Jewelry stores in both towns, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Walker was sentenced to just over 34 years after he was convicted in Dec. 2020 for conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery, two counts of Hobbs Act robbery, brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a federal crime of violence, witness tampering and aiding and abetting in those crimes, the news release said.

Walker, Christopher Wellington Brown, 48, of Chapel Hill; Malik Shawn Maynard, 48, of Durham; Byron Jacobee Sparks, 25, of Greensboro; and Joey Wayne Chambers, 23, of High Point were all indicted in the robberies, officials have previously said.

Brown and Maynard used firearms and were aided by Walker during both robberies, officials said.

“Walker is an extremely violent and dangerous individual,” Friday’s news release said.

During his jury trial in New Bern for the jewelry heists, Walker also admitted he was “closely associated with a high-ranking blood member in Greensboro.”

Guns were used in both robberies and in one theft a store worker was handcuffed behind her back and left in a back room.

Officials said Friday that Walker was previously convicted of first-degree murder. Walker later won a new trial and pled guilty to conspiracy to commit murder and accessory after the fact to murder after he had served 17 years in prison, the news release said.

Chambers and Sparks are charged with conspiring to commit the robberies.